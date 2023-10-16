More measures against Colombia? This is what the Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesperson responded to

The spokesperson of Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs He held a press conference this Monday with Latin American media and EL TIEMPO was present there.

This newspaper asked him about three aspects: if he is considering calling his ambassador in Colombia; If there will be more measures in addition to the suspension of security exports to national territory and what do you think about President Petro’s statement regarding the possibility of breaking relations with that country.

The spokesperson refused to answer the questions specifically, but did say: “Our relationship with the Colombian people has been going on since the creation of the State of Israel and the friendship between peoples.”

Lugo said: “I’m going to say something in general: last week we were seeing some horrific images. Images that a human being cannot understand. I personally saw burned houses with families inside, I saw burned babies. I saw kidnappings and raped women. “I saw the forest where 260 young people were executed at a music festival.”

After this, Haiat stated: “If someone, looking at those images, does not condemn the brutal terrorism of a terrorist organization worse than ISIS, such as Hamas, I honestly do not understand how they can do it. There is no way to balance.”

Finally, he assured, in response to EL TIEMPO, “in this war against terrorism there is only one side, which is to condemn terrorism. Whoever does not condemn terrorism, in fact, supports Hamas.”

Aura Saavedra and Angie Ruiz

POLITICAL AND INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL