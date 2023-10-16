Shooting in Brussels. A man armed with a Kalashnikov opened fire near the Saincteletteplein station, in the center of the Belgian capital, around 7.15pm. According to initial information, there are at least two dead and several injured. The man got off a scooter and opened fire with a Kalashnikov on passers-by shouting Allah Akbar, as reported by the police. A video of the attack is circulating on social media: the man, dressed in an orange vest, gets off a scooter and fires, before fleeing again.

He allegedly shot in the lobby of a building and then at two people in a taxi. The shooting occurred on Boulevard d’Ypres. We are following the trail of terrorism. No suspect has yet been arrested. According to the Belgian media, the two victims are two Swedish fans who came to Brussels to watch this evening’s match between their national team and that of Belgium.

A Walloon newspaper reports that the terrorist had shot a video in which he claims to belong to the Islamic State and boasts of having killed infidels.

(Warning: strong images)