It’s no secret that layoffs have become one of the biggest problems in the video game industry in 2024. Without any respite, companies like Microsoft have cut their workforce substantially this year, while continuing to report record revenues. Now, It has been revealed that this unfortunate practice is still happening on Xbox.

Recently, it was revealed that Jessie Birdy, who previously worked at Xbox, has been fired by Microsoft during her vacationsomething he shared on Twitter through the following message:

“I am sad to announce that my position at Microsoft has been eliminated. To everyone who has been a part of Team Xbox. Thank you. I hope I’ve made you proud.”

While a single position may not sound that serious, Tom Warren, a journalist at The Verge, He says more layoffs of this kind will take place within Xbox and Microsoft in the coming days.affecting the lives of many employees. Let us remember that the number of unemployed has increased, even if the exact figure remains a mystery.

At the beginning of the year, 1,900 people working at Activision Blizzard were laid off. Following this, Xbox closed four studios, which meant all of these people lost their jobs. As if that were not enough, at the beginning of last June, 1,500 employees related to Azure, Microsoft’s cloud division, also lost their jobs.

Unfortunately, it seems that we are facing another wave of layoffs. While this is happening, Microsoft has reported revenue of $72 billion, making them one of the most successful companies in the world.. On related topics, Just Cause developers are facing massive layoffs. Similarly, large-scale layoffs are being reported at Pixar.

This has been a terrible year for the workers who make all the games we love possible. Microsoft and Xbox are just one part of it, as companies like Square Enix, Take Two, and more have seen substantial staff losses.

