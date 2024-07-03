If you are looking for a smartphone, Amazon has a special offer just for you: now it is available at a discounted price a Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. The discount compared to the recommended price is 21%. To not miss the opportunity of this promotion you just have to go to this pageor use the box you see below.
The advised price is €999. The current price is the lowest ever and is a new reduction compared to recent discounts. The smartphone is shipped by Amazon.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Features
This smartphone offers a 6.67-inch pOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz. The RAM is 16 GB and the storage space It’s 1TB, so you can keep all the videos, photos and applications you need without any risk of running out of memory.
There camera It is 50+50+64MP powered by AI. The battery is 4,500 mAh with 125 W Turbo Power charging, so you can use the smartphone for hours even with a few minutes of charging. It has an IP68 protection rating that ensures safety even in the event of involuntary immersion in water. The package includes the charger and the converter.
#Motorola #Edge #Ultra #16GB #RAM #1TB #Storage #alltime #Amazon
Leave a Reply