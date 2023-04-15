PUBG Mobile has announced a collaboration with [email protected] to bring some of the collectibles related to the line created by the Japanese Medicom to the battlefield. When playing battle royale matches on Erangel, players will randomly find three types of giant [email protected] scattered across the map. By interacting with them, players will be able to obtain resources corresponding to the type of [email protected] found. Additionally, four Tier 3 Companions will be available to join players on the battlefields.

“We are thrilled to provide a new platform for these unique collectibles and introduce truly cutting-edge branding to PUBG Mobile,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games. “[email protected] makes unique and original products, pushing the boundaries of creativity in the collectibles space, just like we are doing for the battle royale genre. They are the perfect partner for PUBG Mobile and we can’t wait for players to find these exclusive items and have the chance to own a piece history of art by participating in in-game activities to qualify for the purchase of a limited edition physical [email protected] for PUBG Mobile”. The [email protected] event on PUBG Mobile will be available until May 15, 2023. Players will be able to purchase [email protected] companions and items until May 31, 2023.