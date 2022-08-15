Last week it was revealed that Fortnite will have a collaboration with Dragon Ball, this after multiple leaks and rumors pointed to this union. Although more information is expected to be revealed this week, a new announcement in Japan has shared a rather interesting detail.

Through an announcement in Japan, it has been revealed that collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball will be focused on the anime of Superand not in the Zas many already expected.

Here’s this same AD but as a video, spotted in Japan by @mgnmtacomoti999 & @FortniteJPNews pic.twitter.com/KOuU9oGmrI — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 15, 2022

Although this revelation may disappoint more than one, especially considering that Dragon Ball Z is much more popular than the anime remake, this makes a lot of sense. As you probably already know, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero It will hit international theaters this week. Thus, focusing on the most recent edition of Akira Toriyama’s work makes sense.

However, at the moment there is no more information about it. Taking the collaboration with Naruto into consideration, we’ll more than likely see a couple of skins, cosmetic items, and hopefully a couple of themed quests for the current season. For its part, We will have more details about it tomorrow, August 16.

We remind you that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will hit theaters on August 18, 2022. In related topics, here you can check our review of the film. Similarly, here you can learn more about this collaboration with Fortnite.

Via: HYPER