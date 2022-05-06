More details about the death of Kailia Posey emerged, the living GIF hanged herself from the tree of a park not far from her house

More details about the death of Kailia Posey, the 16-year-old web star who took her own life. Everyone knew her face, now famous all over the world after she had become a GIF thanks to a grimace during an American television program.

According to the newspaper The Sunit would appear that her lifeless body has been found hanged from a tree in a Washington park. The 16-year-old had premeditated everything, how to end it and even where. The family explained that she was going through a delicate moment. The tragedy happened around 1:00 pm on May 2nd.

In her latest videos posted on TikTok, Kailia Posey has appeared smiling together with a friend of hers. The two were getting ready for the prom. No clue on social media that could have sent a signal on the psychological state of the young student.

Family and friends have not revealed what the reason that prompted Kailia to make such an extreme gesture. His mother, after the tragedy, published a message on Facebook, through which he confirmed the death of his daughter and asked for understanding and respect for privacy. Here are his words:

I have neither words nor thoughts. A beautiful girl is gone. Please leave us in our privacy as we mourn Kailia’s death. My little girl forever.

Who was Kailia Posey

Kailia Posey was known throughout the world as the “grinning girl“, The little girl from the meme that went viral all over the world and a reality star Toddlers & Tiaras. His debut came when she was only 5 years old.

Over the past 10 years his GIF has become popular and has been used by millions of users. Throughout her teens, Kailia continued to participate in beauty pageants, documenting her experiences on Instagram, where she was followed by an astonishing number of followers.

He also had a part in a horror movie from Netflix: “Eli“.

She was a 16-year-old girl who dreamed of studying aviation in college and who wanted to become a pilot.

For some reason, it hasn’t been yet disclosedthe grinning girl GIF has decided to put an end to her life forever.