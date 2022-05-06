Everything is ready to You love me for the first edition of a race strongly desired by Liberty Media, the first appointment in the United States in this 2022 – the second is expected as per the recent tradition in Austin, Texas – in view of the trio to be dropped in 2023 with the addition of the great back to Las Vegas. In Florida, a track defined as stimulating by the drivers has been set up in the vicinity of the Hard Rock Stadium, a circuit that will in some points be overlooked by the highway that connects Miami and Orlando.

According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport the highway will obviously not be closed during the race, but to avoid ‘distractions’ by motorists driving Tall panels have been installed which will act as a barrier to prevent any peek action on the track starting today at 20:30 with the first free practice session. As we have pointed out in this article, the prices to attend the Grand Prix are exorbitant, but despite a price of the most affordable tickets that exceeds 2 thousand dollars, more than 300 thousand people over the weekend, with a total expenditure that exceeds the 572 million dollars spent by those who attended the 2020 SuperBowl, a record figure also reached due to inflation which in the United States at the moment is close to 8%.