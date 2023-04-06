Scientists discovered during their research how air pollution causes some types of lung cancer.

Researchers said the “incredible” results could pave the way for a pill to be taken by city dwellers to reduce the chances of contracting the deadly disease.

The study found that exposure to some pollutants for just three years can lead to the transformation of dormant cancer cells into tumors in the lungs.

Professor Charles Swanton, of the Francis Crick Institute, said the findings could lead to the development of new drugs to prevent this from happening in the body.

He added: “The mechanism we’ve identified could eventually help us find better ways to prevent and treat lung cancer in non-smokers. One pill reduces that risk. I think there’s hope for the future. That’s the ambition but of course we’re probably after 10 or so.” 20 years of that.”

Lung cancer is the biggest cancer killer in the UK, causing more than 35,000 deaths annually.

About 6,000 Britons who have never smoked develop lung cancer each year, which is about 10 per cent of all cases.

Independent experts praised the research, and some suggested it should lead to government action to reduce air pollution.

Dr Peter Chan, from the University of Oxford, said: “This is a fascinating study that sheds light on potential mechanisms by which pollution may promote certain types of lung cancer.”