The world of adult cinema is in mourning. Logan Long has died at the age of 34. The young actor passed away in the hospital. The interpreter of many adult films was hospitalized. The doctors tried in every way to save his life, but unfortunately every attempt was in vain. He died at just 34 years old.

Logan Long has died at the age of 34. Confirmation of his disappearance comes from Fallon West, friend and collaborator, through an official statement he released to the industry news agency AVN: Adult Video News. Here’s what the 32-year-old co-worker said:

He died in the hospital and the doctors did everything they could. He was sick with pneumonia and was hospitalized. And he didn’t make it.

Logan Long was born on February 7, 1988 a Toluca Lake, in California, in the United States of America. Since 2016 she has been working in the world of adult cinema. A short career in which, however, she had participated in many red light films, more than 1000.

He had also received several awards for his film collaborations, including an AVN Award for Best Supporting Actor. The award arrived in 2109 and was awarded for his role in the film “Heidi’s seduction”By Adam & Eve Pictures.

Actor Logan Long died at just 34 of pneumonia

He had been hospitalized for some time with pneumonia and was only 34 years old. The friend and colleague who broke the news of his death to the whole world remembers him with words of great affection.

I loved Logan with all my heart, and his family and I are in mourning… It’s devastating that Logan is gone.

His words of condolence are joined by those of many Colleagues from the world of adult cinema who greeted him for the last time with moving messages.