The National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen (photo) made no bones about it in the annual report that he presented to the House of Representatives on Wednesday. In 2021, the outgoing cabinet and the House of Representatives were mainly concerned with themselves and many necessary developments were left behind. Citizens cannot wait, says the annual report. More and more citizens are getting stuck with government agencies that appear to be powerless to solve problems.
