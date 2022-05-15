Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan expressed his sincere congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God protect him”, on the occasion of His Highness’s unanimous election as President of the State.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an exceptional and wise leader, is the best successor to a good predecessor, and we are confident and optimistic about the continuation of the march of construction, development and prosperity during the coming years of the union’s life, despite the great affliction of the departure of the great leader, the late. His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan “may God have mercy on him”.

He added, “The election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, as President of the State is the beginning of a new historical era of achievements and historical positions and the construction of the future, and a continuation of Zayed’s approach and upholding the values ​​of unity and union.”

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan concluded, “We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and we ask God to grant him success in continuing the prosperity and progress that the country has achieved, and we renew our loyalty to our dear homeland under his wise leadership.”



