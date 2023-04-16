The Editorial JUS published a book called MEMORY on ecclesiastical property, public wealth destroyed and victims made by demagogues 1858-1863, whose author is signed RGH The author describes the large numbers of money wasted and crimes committed by the juaristas, which ends with this comment: In view of so many misfortunes such as those we have witnessed, caused by an administration that recognized its title in an ultraliberal constitution like that of 1857, I cannot help but conclude with a few words from Benjamin Constant: “This regime of terror and looting has not prepared the people for civilization, it has prepared them to suffer any yoke; it has bowed the heads degrading the spirit, withering the hearts; it has been useful during its existence only to the friends of anarchy”, and apart from these, it has only served to cause the ruin and death of the country. Besides all that, Juárez was always outside the Law, re-elected with systematic fraud for 15 yearswhen the presidential term was 4 years, and also always endowed with “extraordinary powers”.

There is no doubt that he was mentally retarded with a complex and a narcissistic megalomaniac, characters that he set as a precedent for his successors, who have tried to imitate his “glorious” example as far as possible.whose last example is Lopez Obrador. The tributes and praise and the ubiquity of his name and monuments throughout the country indicate our decadence and can be a cause of contempt and ridicule towards us in the field of international diplomacy. Among his most serious betrayals is the famous MacLane-Ocampo Treaty and Supplementary Agreement, For our good fortune, they did not govern because the Senate of the United States did not want to ratify them, a country to which Juárez always submitted slavishly, at the cost of losing our sovereignty and large extensions of our territory, but the latter did not happen because The gringos did not want their southern states to take advantage of Mexico to spread slavery here.

