Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

Russia claims to have shot down 100 Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 drones. An expert doubts it. Turkey has delivered around 60 drones to Ukraine.

Ankara – The Turkish combat drone has been in use for a long time “Bayraktar TB 2” as a game changer for the Ukrainian army. The Ukrainians even dedicated a song to the unmanned aircraft. In a specially produced video, various attack sequences from the Ukraine war shown in which Russian tanks and other war equipment are destroyed. However, the myth surrounding the Bayraktar drones is disappearing. More than 100 of them are said to have been destroyed by the Russian army since the war began in February 2022.

Russia destroys 100 Bayraktar drones in Ukraine war

“There are practically no fundamental differences between fighting strategic drones like the US Global Hawk (RQ-4) or Reaper (MQ-9) or the operational-tactical Bayraktar-TB of the Türkiye and combating manned aircraft,” Deputy Head of the Russian Aerospace Forces Lieutenant General Andrey Demin said in an interview with the Russian Army newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda. “The destruction of more than 100 Bayraktars sent to the Ukraine delivered is clear proof of that.”

Meanwhile, there is speculation as to whether Turkey will provide the codes for the drones Russia could have delivered. “Ukraine is investigating reports that Turkey is using drones Moscow could have delivered,” reports the Twitter page “Terror Alarm”.

However, experts doubt both the number of drones shot down and that the codes of the drones were forwarded to Moscow. “It is not credible that codes were passed to Russia. If this were proven, Bayraktar would lose trust and nobody would buy their drones anymore,” says the director of the Mirnas International Institute in Moscow in an interview FR.de from IPPEN.MEDIA.

The scientist also considers the number of Bayraktar drones shot down to be implausible. The number of Bayraktar drones sold to Ukraine is estimated at 60. I don’t think there are 100, because that exceeds the manufacturer’s capacity,” says the expert on Turkish-Russian relations.

Ukrainian soldiers examine the Turkish drone “Bayraktar TB2. © picture alliance

Baykar is the manufacturer of the Bayraktar drones. Chief Engineer Selcuk Bayraktar is the President’s son-in-law Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In addition to the Bayraktar TB2, drones of the “Akinci” and “Kizielma” types are also to be produced. The latter is even said to have stealth ability.

Drone manufacturer Baykar has to buy engines from abroad

However, Baykar has not yet managed to build its own motors for its drones. While the Baykar TB2 drones are said to be equipped with engines from the Austrian-Canadian company Rotax Aircraft Engines, the Akinci and Kizilelma models are said to come from the Ukrainian company Ivchenko Progress.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: This is the President of Türkiye View photo gallery

Erdogan uses the Turkish drones as an election campaign topic and has meanwhile also officially presented the first aircraft carrier “TGC Anadolu”. However, experts also report doubts here. “The TCG Anadolu is not an aircraft carrier, but a landing ship with a flying platform‘ commented former commodore in the Turkish Navy, Türker Ertürk, on Twitter. (Erkan Pehlivan)