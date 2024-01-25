THE free games they always please the players and GOG in this sense he has always accustomed us well. On the occasion of the sales for the beginning of the new year, the store has seen fit to offer gifts to everyone for a limited period of time Mordheim: City of the Damned.

You can redeem Mordheim: City of the Damned for free on GOG by reaching the dedicated page this address. Once inside the page, simply log in with your account to redeem the game. Once done it will be yours forever just as if you had purchased it. You have until 3pm on January 28th 2024 to take advantage of it.