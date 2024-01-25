THE free games they always please the players and GOG in this sense he has always accustomed us well. On the occasion of the sales for the beginning of the new year, the store has seen fit to offer gifts to everyone for a limited period of time Mordheim: City of the Damned.
You can redeem Mordheim: City of the Damned for free on GOG by reaching the dedicated page this address. Once inside the page, simply log in with your account to redeem the game. Once done it will be yours forever just as if you had purchased it. You have until 3pm on January 28th 2024 to take advantage of it.
A turn-based strategy game in the world of Mordheim
Mordheim: City of the Damned is a video game by turn-based strategyfeaturing a high rate of fighter customization and character progression, based on Games Workshop's Mordheim board game.
Following the fall of Sigmar's Comet on Mordheim, the city finds itself in chaos, plagued by gangs in constant conflict for control of the various territories and for the conquest of the precious fragments of Wyrdstone.
In the game we will be able to lead bands of warriors in bloody and lethal clashes, choosing between different factions, such as the Human Mercenaries, the Skaven, the Sisters of Sigmar, the Cult of the Possessed, the Witch Hunters and the Undead, each with their own abilities, weapons and items. The game offers a solo campaign and an online multiplayer mode.
#Mordheim #City #Damned #free #GOG #short #time
Leave a Reply