Adèle Milloz, 26-year-old ski mountaineering world champion, died on Mont Blanc on the French side. Milloz was traveling the normal route of Peigne, a classic rock climbing route, together with a guide, when the accident occurred due to circumstances yet to be ascertained. The French Gendarmerie intervened on the spot, with a helicopter departing from Chamonix, alerted by other climbers, then evacuated due to the shock caused by the tragedy.

Aspiring mountain guide, Adèle Milloz would complete her training at the end of the summer. She originally from Savoy, she had spent her high school years in Chamonix. She was world champion in sprint and individual ski mountaineering in 2017, European champion 2018 in sprint and fifth at Pierra Menta 2018.