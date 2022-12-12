Shaaban Bilal (Beirut, Cairo)

The Lebanese Minister of the Displaced, Issam Sharafeddine, said that the external pressure exerted by the UNHCR is the reason for delaying the return of Syrian refugees to their country.

Sharaf al-Din added, in media statements, that his visit to Syria was completely positive, with a written pledge to provide facilities, secure shelters and everything necessary for a dignified and safe return of the Syrians.

Sharaf El-Din said, “The refugees do not need international protection, and they are a million and a half, and it is necessary for them to return to their homeland, because it is a national and humanitarian file par excellence.”

He added, “All the Lebanese today want the refugees to return to Syria, but unfortunately President Najib Mikati succumbed to the American conditions, because he has interests abroad.”

As for the Lebanese state, Sharaf al-Din confirmed that “as a ministry, we have done everything required, and we have formed a group of coordinators in the regions. Unfortunately, politicians support the return of refugees, but it seems that there is external pressure exerted on the UNHCR, and therefore there has been intimidation of refugees from returning.” to their homeland.”

In response to a question about the negotiations and where they reached, he said, “Major General Abbas Ibrahim was assigned to follow up with Syria, and we handed him all the lists that we had in our custody, the last of which was more than 400 Syrian families from one city, which is Arsal, who wanted to return, but it seems that there is incomplete coordination with The Directorate is in Lebanon, which delays negotiations.

Experts and political analysts described the attempts to return the Syrians to their country as “timid,” stressing that the return must be voluntary, not forced.

Lebanese political analyst Ibrahim Bayram said, “Lebanon launched a campaign months ago to return Syrians to their homes, in which former President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister, Parliament and Representatives participated; Because Lebanon can no longer bear the number of displaced people, who reach more than a million, in a country burdened with crises.

Bayram added, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that this campaign comes in conjunction with the return of areas of Syria to normal, and the services provided by the United Nations to the displaced have become below the required minimum, which prompted the Lebanese authorities to work on the voluntary repatriation of refugees in coordination with Syria.

The Lebanese political analyst revealed that there is a feeling among the Lebanese that there is an attempt to impose the integration of refugees into the Lebanese society, which upsets the demographic balance, and there is a kind of indolence from the United Nations and encouragement to stay, and that what has been done so far is less than what was hoped for.

For his part, the Lebanese political researcher, Mahmoud Fakih, told Al-Ittihad that the return of refugees is an emerging plan that has returned to the fore after the demarcation of the southern borders, and it must be taken into account that any return must be voluntary, not forced.