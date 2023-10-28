Sprint, how boring in Austin

The double consecutive Sprint that Formula 1 offered in Qatar and Austin fueled the criticism that has rained down on this format since its introduction. Most of the time, in fact, the short race on Saturday adds nothing to the weekend, but ends up anticipating the technical issues and hierarchies that will then be seen on Sunday.

If Lusail offered more spectacle than usual, in Texas, for example, Ferrari did not have the pace to allow Charles Leclerc to defend pole position, while Max Verstappen (also from sixth place) was considered favorite after the pace impressive that he had imposed on Saturday. Result: a Saturday evening that quickly turned into a parade. So, if we really have to have them, how can we make Sprints more intriguing? A proposal comes from McLaren team principal Andrea Star.

Stella’s words

“Most of the time action comes from guessing decisions tires. For example in Qatar some had the soft, others the medium, there were Safety Cars and so there was an exciting battle“, said the Umbrian in the Austin paddock. “In Texas, the only one to have mounted the softs was Carlos Sainz, a choice which also didn’t help us because Lando lost a lot of time with him. But there was some action between them“.

The rejected proposals

On the Formula 1 table, Sprints are a present theme and above all there is the awareness that they need to be improved. In recent months the teams have not found a team: the ideas of an inverted grid and an “isolated” championship for the Saturday races have not made inroads with all the team principals. It remains to be seen whether increasing the variability of tires could be a shared solution and with what criteria.