Lyrics are by vocalist Rony Brasil, who thinks about calling a magistrate for the song’s clip: “Vai que ele accepted”

The forró band Arriba Saia created a song about the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes. Under the title of “Alexandre de Moraes”, the lyrics are signed by the band’s vocalist, Rony Brasil. To the Power360, the singer says he admires the minister: “He is a strong man”. The song, which praises the magistrate, was released in April. Here is the full letter:

“I’ve never seen a single man take down a battalion / He’s bald, demanding, he guards the Constitution / In Brasilia everyone is already afraid of Xandão / He takes down corrupt politicians, a bunch of thieves / But if everyone walks the line / No Fear, don’t run, don’t run away from the 4 lines / But if everyone is good / I’ll say this: I’m going to talk about this person / Alexandre, Alexandre de Moraes (x9)”

Despite being praiseworthy, the song caused controversy after a video, published on the band’s networks on Sunday (July 2, 2023), showed an alleged “prison” of the group.

The recordings, made inside the band’s bus, show stopped vehicles through the window. In the background of the video, the lead singer of Arriba Saia says: “We will not go against the order. Order is order, order is order. Ordered to arrest, we go. Do what? To respond”.

The video gained traction on the networks and some profiles described what happened as “another action worthy of dictatorship”. Local news sites released the file and inferred that the singer had been arrested by Moraes’ determination.

However, according to Rony, his lines that appear in the video are a response to someone who told him that he would be arrested for the song. In live held on Thursday (July 6, 2023), the vocalist explained what actually happened.

He stated that the video shows vehicles escorting his bus to the place where he would perform –in Cruz das Almas (BA)– and would later be used for the production of the clip, which will be released on July 21st. To the Power360Rony says that he is thinking of calling Moraes to participate in the production. “Maybe he accepts”jokes.

In addition to the arrest, rumors about a decision by Moraes that determined the exclusion of music from platforms within 24 hours also circulated, but were denied by Rony. “There’s every single thing on the websites that drives you a little crazy. How did the guy come up with the idea of ​​saying that?”he asks.