07/07/2023

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, and the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, inaugurated this Friday (7th) the Super Carioca Surgery Center. It will operate in new facilities at the Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital, in the Acari neighborhood, in the northern part of the Rio de Janeiro capital. The renovation and purchase of equipment relied on funds from the federal government. The expectation is to perform 30,000 surgical procedures per year.

The creation of the Carioca Super Surgery Center is part of a program announced by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in February, whose objective is to reduce the queues for elective surgeries, exams and specialized consultations within the Unified Health System (SUS). To gain access to resources, each state prepares its action plan, which sets priorities according to local reality.

With 13 operating rooms, the Super Carioca Surgery Center is the result of a renovation and expansion of the former surgical center of the Municipal Hospital Ronaldo Gazolla. Equipped with high-tech appliances, the space has a total area of ​​930 square meters.

According to the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, the new structure will allow the reduction of the biggest queues that are those for hernia and gallbladder surgeries. On site, other procedures such as lithotripsy, vasectomy, hydrocele, postectomy, sclerotherapy, video ligation, hemorrhoidectomy, thyroidectomy and correction of fissure and fistula can also be performed.

Soranz said that the inauguration of the Super Carioca Surgery Center is another stage in the recovery of the Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital, which began during the covid-19 pandemic.

“This hospital was practically closed. We had less than half working. And it was by decision of Mayor Eduardo Paes that we invested here to recover this unit that is so important for the city of Rio de Janeiro. And now we conclude a transformation process. We are no longer just providing clinical care and we are going to focus on the largest queues in the system. This hospital will be responsible for 20% of all surgeries performed in the city of Rio de Janeiro”, said the secretary.

Renovations were also carried out in the outpatient clinics of the Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital. On average, 17,000 consultations can be performed per month in more than 20 specialties. According to minister Nísia Trindade, populations from other cities, in addition to the capital, will also be assisted. “These hospitals also have to be geared towards the needs of the municipality and the state. This is how we are going to work. We have to work together”, said the minister.

Mayor Eduardo Paes assessed that the resumption of federal investments in health, led by the minister, was decisive to get the Super Centro Carioca de Surgery off the ground. “Even with all my good will, my good intentions and my sensitive heart, even with the management capacity of Daniel Soranz and the whole team, if you don’t have support from the federal government, if you don’t have a program and federal public policy, we could not be opening this here”.

Paes also announced that a new unit will be inaugurated in the future. “What I heard most in my campaign was about the queue for surgery and specialized consultations. Every dramatic story. One simple thing from a health point of view that I’ve had since I was 17 is kidney stones. I keep imagining someone with that crazy pain waiting for care in the public system. I think we made progress on that. The Super Center is a success. And I already want to announce here that we are going to do the Super Center in the west zone”.

With resources from the same federal program, Rio de Janeiro has already had inaugurated the Super Carioca Health Center, in the neighborhood of Benfica, also in the northern part of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The site is dedicated to the care of specialists in various areas such as angiology, cardiology, neurology, dermatology, gynecology, orthopedics and urology, among others. Examination services are also offered, including endoscopy, colonoscopy, and MRI. An ophthalmological center was also set up to deal with the line of eye surgeries not only in the capital but also in other municipalities in the state.

President Lula’s expectation is to guarantee that the poorest population would have access to specialist doctors and complex surgeries. “The poor even have access to the health center to have the first consultation. But when the doctor asks him to visit another specialist, he waits eight months, nine months, a year. Sometimes he dies without being attended to, ”said the president in February when he launched the program.

During the inauguration of the Carioca Super Surgery Center, Nísia Trindade announced that she had reached an agreement with Daniel Soranz, so that the Rio de Janeiro Health Department allocates, in the form of co-payment, 300 vacancies to Mais Médicos. This is a program aimed at combating the lack of professionals in the interior and on the outskirts of large cities that ran between 2013 and 2019, when it was extinguished by the government of Jair Bolsonaro. In March of that year, it was relaunched by President Lula.

