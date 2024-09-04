Protesters against the minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Alexandre de Moraes rented a space on a big screen in Times Square, New York, to encourage the use of VPN (Virtual Private Network) software. The image shows a bald man, similar to the minister, with the phrase “VPN-SE”.

The message refers to the minister’s decision to suspend the activities of the social network X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil, in addition to stipulating a fine of R$50,000 for anyone using VPN services to access the platform.

The big screen of 16.76 long by 9.45 meters costs about $250 for 15-second inserts, spread over 24 hours. According to organizers, the image will be shown once an hour for 24 hours.

In July, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad was also the target of retractions on billboards in Times Square. Memes involving the minister and recent tax changes circulated, transforming the minister’s name into “Taxed”.

Moraes overthrows X

The shutdown of X was ordered by Moraes on Friday (August 30). By the early hours of Saturday (August 31), the network had already gone offline for several Brazilian users. The judge’s decision came after businessman Elon Musk, owner of X, failed to comply with an order from Moraes by refusing to identify a legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours.

The subpoena was issued by the minister on Wednesday (August 28). Musk had until 8 pm (Brasília time) on Thursday (August 29) to comply with the order, which was not done.

