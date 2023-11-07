‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ began a new format in its fourth season with the ‘single repechage’. On this occasion, several of the eliminated participants returned to the program to try to stay and win the award for best chef. After competing against their challengers, Ximena Hoyos and Renato Rossini managed to convince the jury to allow them to return to the competition.

Meanwhile, to everyone’s surprise, the challenger Claudia Berninzón defeated Flor Polo and was able to enter the program. From now on she must show the best of herself.

What are the unique battles in ‘The Great Chef’ about?

Participants who were eliminated in ‘The Great Chef’ will only have one opportunity to try to return to the program, unlike the repechage stage in past seasons. On this occasion, the former participants are not only going to cook, but they will have to battle against six new celebrities. They will have to demonstrate that their abilities in the kitchen have improved and that is why they must take their place again.

Who are the new challengers?

For this new stage, the challengers are also famous. Among them are Julián Zucchi and Germán Loero, the actresses Alicia Mercado, Nancy Cavagnari, Claudia Berninzon and the influencer Carolina Braedt, who will seek to stay in the cooking reality show.

New participants arrive in the kitchen of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: diffusion

