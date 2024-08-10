Often many Japanese designers became known in the West when their career was already well underway and they had several titles behind them. Think of Kojima and his penguins for MSX or Goichi Suda, better known as Suda51, with Moonlight Syndrome. The author of Killer7, Shadows Of The Damned, Lollipop Chainsaw and No More Heroes signed this game for the first PlayStation in 1997.

Unfortunately it never arrived in the West, remaining the exclusive prerogative of Japanese players… at least until today, given that a new version is almost ready. amateur english translation patchas revealed by user X GriffithVIII, author of the same, who also published some images taken by directly photographing the game translated into action.