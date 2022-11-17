“moonlight 2” showed how the love story between Alma and León came to an end when the former abandoned her partner at the altar, or at least that was what was believed. Thus, the last chapter of the season surprised fans when Alma returned to Mexico to meet Joaquín, her baby.

According to the protagonist, it is the son of León, who is unaware of his existence. Now it only remains to wait what repercussions the revelation will have during the third season. VIDEO: America Television.