The pre-trial detention of the three Belgians who made the world-famous painting The girl with the pearl in the Mauritshuis in The Hague is suspended. The suspects will be released tomorrow, says a spokesman for the court in The Hague. They have then been detained for three weeks and one day, slightly shorter than the month they actually have to be in prison. All three appealed.

On October 27, two climate activists (Wouter Mouton and David S.) glued themselves to the glass in front of the painting. Girl with a pearl earring hangs and on the wall next to the canvas. The third (Pieter G.) filmed the scene. A 'soup-like' substance was also poured over the demonstrator who stuck himself to the glass, Wouter Mouton. David S. glued his hand to the panel next to the painting. With this, the men tried to draw attention to the climate with the slogan: 'How does it feel when something beautiful is destroyed before your very eyes?' During the smearing, the activists wore T-shirts from the British action group Just stop oil.

The men were all sentenced to two months in prison, one of which was suspended and had to serve it immediately. Their lawyers were angry about that because the appeal they filed would then become rather pointless. That is why they submitted a request for suspension of pre-trial detention. That was served today and the court decided indeed to suspend the detention. In fact, it means that they are released about nine days earlier.

Their cases will be heard again on appeal. Then another penalty is determined. If they get the same sentence, they still have to serve those last days in prison. Wouter Mouton confessed guilt during the hearing and used the case to draw attention to the environment. David S. expressed regret and Pieter R. said he is innocent and was only there as a journalist to film. All three were shocked by the prison sentence they received.

No damage claim filed

The lawyers believe that the three activists should be acquitted, 'because this was not vandalism but a demonstration'. "This is about freedom of expression," said lawyer Willem Jebbink. The Belgians knew that there was glass in front of the painting and had no intention of damaging the work. The damage was also not too bad: 2000 euros to the glass and to the rear panel. The painting was not damaged. The Mauritshuis has not submitted a claim for damages.