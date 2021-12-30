A bang at the end of the year 24 hours early in the house VR46. The team founded by Valentino Rossi, close to its official debut in MotoGP in 2022 after a first taste of the now concluded season that saw Luca Marini debut in MotoGP within the Avintia Esponsorama team, has for months continued a negotiation that never materialized with the realities. Tanal-Aramco and today has formalized the partnership with Mooney as title sponsor for the MotoGP and Moto2 teams. An agreement that therefore secures the economic coverage necessary for a high-level commitment in the premier class and in the middle class, with Ducati supplying an official motorcycle to Luca Marini.

Mooney is a company that deals with digital payments and was born in Italy in 2020. The home ‘track’ for Mooney is that relating to the management of the supply of bill payments to bars, tobacconists and newsstands. It is currently used in more than 45,000 points of sale, serves about 20 million customers and every year manages 20% of all the electricity bills of the Enel group, a figure equal to almost 18 million bills. In addition to this sector, which is what allowed Mooney to record a boom in terms of revenues in a very short period of time, this brand thanks to the participation in MyCicero – a leading application in the purchase of tickets and passes for the use of public transport – also manages payments for a digital platform that provides mobility services to over 2 million users.

A week ago Intesa SanPaolo and Enel bought 70% of the share capital of the Mooney Group following an agreement signed with Schumann Investments SA, a company controlled by the international private equity fund CVC Capital Partners Fund VI. According to this agreement, Enel X will acquire 50% of the capital of Mooney, while Banca 5, which currently holds 30% of the capital of Mooney (founded following a collaboration between SisalPay, a supplier of prepaid cards, and its own Banca 5, credit institution of the Intesa Sanpaolo group), will increase its stake to 50%. As reported by Wired, this alliance opens wide horizons by creating a fintech (supply of financial products and services through the most advanced information and communication technologies) which will be able to count on an already very solid customer base.

Following the closing of the agreement scheduled for the end of the second quarter of 2022, the entire share capital of Enel X Financial Services, CityPoste Payment and Paytipper will be sold to Mooney, for 140 million euros. However, before it is concluded, the acquisition must receive the green light from the competition authorities (Agcm), the Bank of Italy and the presidency of the Council of Ministers, based on the so-called golden power, which guarantees the State the possibility to oppose the purchase of shareholdings or to veto certain decisions of the companies.