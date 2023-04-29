Third win in a row for Palladino’s team who catch Bologna on 44 points. The Ligurians, contested, remain fourth last, but Verona can overtake

From our correspondent Filippo Grimaldi

It makes you smile to think that from tonight Monza (victorious with the goal of the former La Spezia Ciurria and Carlos Augusto in the final) is now one step away from the arithmetic salvation, speaking of a team that has confirmed a very high quality and for now does a triple jump forward and provisionally climbs to eighth place. Palladino said that finishing like this would be his Champions League, but it is no coincidence that Monza today travel on the levels of Delneri’s first Chievo, season of grace 2001-02. We’ll see what the championship finale will say. Certainly the Peak match confirmed the character and game limits of Spezia, who came out under the protest of the Curva Ferrovia, disappointed with the performance, as well as with the result. See also Tino Asprilla criticized Reinaldo Rueda: "He lacked a strong hand"

The illusion — Spezia must give up Nzola, their strong man in the attack, Shomurodov square and Verde wide with Gyasi at the center of the attack. And the departure of the landlords is deceiving: short team, rapid exchanges, so much so that Monza is unable to find openings at the start without creating a numerical superiority from the median upwards. Semplici’s team once again highlights its offensive limits. A possession that turns out to be sterile the game inevitably suffers, allowing Monza to regroup. But Spezia didn’t give up and in the 18th minute they found the perfect opportunity to take the lead, with Kovalenko’s right-footed shot which incredibly had Di Gregorio repel the shot. Bravo for Palladino’s number one, but a serious mistake by the Ukrainian, also because Monza passes three minutes later: Colpani serves the former Ciurria who finds the winning left foot from long distance which totally changes the balance of the match. Monza rediscovers desire and energy and lays bare all the difficulties and (also) character limitations of a Spezia who is unable to regroup. The defensive phase of the landlords is full of mistakes and then Monza looks for a long time to double, also taking advantage of the insertions of Carlos Augusto, good at continuously creating numerical superiority when he goes forward. Mota Carvalho (41′) engages Dragowski, then repeats himself on Carlos Augusto. In short, a first half which, in terms of play, rewards and legitimizes the advantage of Palladino’s team, so much so that the home team goes to half-time with a few whistles. See also Tajani (Fi) mentions the Gronda and the collapse of Morandi against the "no party" to great works. The reply from the Committee of the relatives of the victims: "Nobody exploits our tragedy"

Gear change — Much more would be needed to be able to withstand the impact of the Brianza area, but this is Spezia and its recent path teaches it and confirms it also in terms of numbers. Spezia had failed to score in six of their previous eight league games, and none in 2023 scored as few as the Ligurians. And in fact Semplici’s team starts at a very high pace, Bastoni tries the blow from a distance (4′), Di Gregorio is there. But Monza doesn’t give up, Kovalenko takes a big risk with a header back pass that forces Dragowski to make a detour for a corner. The substitutions – Cipot, Agudelo and Reca – gave a little liveliness to Spezia’s manoeuvre, but Palladino responded immediately by placing Petagna at the center of the attack. Spezia tries, tries the shot from outside, but Shomurodov never finds depth and the result doesn’t change. Agudelo is wrong (41 ‘), Petagna’s diagonal goes just off, Monza drops but risks almost nothing. Indeed, in added time he found Carlos Augusto’s doubling goal on the counterattack in an action started by Sensi continued by Machin’s assist. See also Milan, possible debut of the third shirt against Bologna / PM News

April 28, 2023 (change April 28, 2023 | 22:54)

