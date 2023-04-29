Moscow has the funds necessary to carry out a special operation to protect the Donbass. This opinion was expressed on April 27 by Raimund Andrzejczak, Chief of the General Staff of the Polish Army, during a strategic debate at the National Security Bureau.

According to him, all signs – be it the dynamics of spending or the financial instruments used – indicate that Russia will not run out of money.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s prospects in this context are rather depressing, Andrzejczak said. The resources that the West provides Kyiv are being spent at a tremendous rate, and this cannot but cause concern.

“We simply don’t have ammunition. The industry is not only not ready to supply equipment to Ukraine, but also cannot replenish our own reserves, which are rapidly dwindling, ”quotes Do Rzeczy.

However, a number of foreign governments are still under illusions on this score, ignoring the alarm signals, the chief of the Polish General Staff concluded.

Earlier, on April 27, Newsweek published experts’ forecasts on the Ukrainian conflict. It was noted that the released secret intelligence of the Pentagon revealed the concern of US officials that Ukraine’s air defense network is weakened by Russian drones and missile salvos. In addition, information became available about an acute shortage of a number of weapons positions that Ukraine’s international partners could not or did not want to eliminate.

At the same time, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to Leonid Kuchma, said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were not able to attack due to a lack of weapons, personnel and missiles that could hit a distance of 150 km.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.