The last weekend

After more than a month of waiting, Formula 3 and Formula 2 will finally return to the track this weekend for the Italian Grand Prixin the historic headquarters of Monza. But while Formula 2 will continue its championship with three more races on the calendar after the one in Brianza, for Formula 3 the appointment in Temple of Speed it will be the tenth and last of this seasonas well as that decisive for the assignment of the Drivers’ title.

Blue derby in Italy

A weekend not to be missed for enthusiasts, considering that well seven drivers are mathematically in the running to win the championship, and two of them are Italian: Leonardo Fornaroli and Gabriele Minì. The latter, moreover, will be able to realise their dream of becoming champions right in front of their home crowd (becoming the first Italians in the F3 roll of honour after the reconstitution of the post-GP3 category in 2019), given that they occupy the first and second position and I am divided by a single point. The case of Fornaroli is curious, a Trident driver from Piacenza who does not belong to any Academy and is the leader of the standings without any victories to his name, but with six podiums in total and constant presences in the points zone that allow him to occupy the top of the standings at +1 from Palermo’s Minì, a talent from Alpine at the wheel of the Prema who boasts the victory in Race 2 in Monte Carlo. 129 points against 128. All this with 39 points up for grabs in Monza, among the 10 that are awarded to the winner of Race 1, 25 to the winner of Race 2 plus the 2 reserved for the author of the pole, without forgetting the extra point to the one who will achieve the fastest lap in both races. Fornaroli and Minì will therefore fight for the title in a real Italian derby, but they will necessarily have to watch their backs from the return of five drivers.

The direct pursuers

It starts from Luke Browningstopped at 123 lengths and 6 points behind Fornaroli. The British driver from Hitech has taken two wins and two pole positions, and is obviously the most dangerous opponent for the two Italian drivers who lead the standings. Also watch out for another Englishman like Arvin Lindblada 17-year-old from the Red Bull school with four victories under his belt, but also the author of several errors that now see him in 4th place with 113 pointsLindblad’s teammate at Prema also reached triple figures, namely Dino Beganovic. Stop at 100 pointsthe Swede from the Ferrari Driver Academy climbed onto the top step of the podium on two occasions, but disappointed expectations on the eve of the race.

Who needs a plot twist?

Two other drivers are mathematically in the running for the title, but they will have to perform a real miracle to be able to climb back to the top of the standings, in addition to hoping for mistakes from others. The first case is that of the Australian Christian Mansellnot related to 1992 F1 world champion Nigel Mansell. Four-time podium finisher and one polesitter, the ART Grand Prix driver is now at 97+3 on the German Campos Oliver Goethewinner in Race 1 at Imola.