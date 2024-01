Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 09:46







José Mercé, Farruquito and El Pele headline the poster of the 44th edition of the Lo Ferro International Flamenco Cante Festival, which will be held from July 22 to 28 in Torre Pacheco, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The organization of the festival…