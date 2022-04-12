Two victories in three races with as many pole positions and three fastest race laps out of three with pit stops and perfect strategies: the start of 2022 of the Ferrari it is nothing short of amazing as evidenced by the world rankings. The Scuderia di Maranello in the Constructors’ standings boasts 104 points, 39 more than Mercedes which has 65 and 49 more than Red Bull ‘stopped’ at 55 and struggling with numerous reliability problems. The Prancing Horse’s ‘clear path’ in the first three stages of the season was ‘ruined’ only by Carlos Sainz’s retirement in Melbourne on Sunday, while the Spanish rider had achieved podium finishes in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

A rocket start that surprised even team principal Mattia Binotto in numbers, who reiterated that although the victory in Australia was clear, he does not believe that Ferrari is so superior to the competition, but that at the moment it is simply working better at level of set-up as regards specifically the Albert Park appointment dominated by Charles Leclerc. Luca Cordero di Montezemoloat the head of the Red team in the last golden cycle of Michael Schumacher successes that opened the third millennium, expressed all his joy in front of a Ferrari that has returned to dictate the law in F1: “Seeing such a competitive Ferrari after a long time is a beautiful thing. Congratulations to Binotto and all the guys on the team who worked very well, united and determined “his words quoted from today’s edition of The Corriere della Sera.

Both Charles Leclerc and Mattia Binotto wanted to be cautious about escaping in the World Championship, Montezemolo also enhanced the skills of the Monegasque driver, sharing the awareness expressed by the class of 1997 and by the head of Sports Management on the fact that the opponents are not beaten at all after just three races on the 23 scheduled: “Leclerc was able to demonstrate that he is a top-level driver. The season is long, the opponents will not sleep, but it could not have started better than that. Go on like this”.