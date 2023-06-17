Former Peruvian presidential adviser Vladimir Montesinos He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, along with the former head of the covert military group Colina Martín Rivasfor the homicide with the aggravating circumstance of treachery of the agent of intelligence Mariella Barreto in 1997, reported this Friday the Judiciary.

Montesinos was the intelligence adviser to former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) and has been in prison since 2001 for a series of sentences for crimes of corruption and human rights abuses, committed during the years he was linked to the Peruvian executive.

The last sentence received by the former counselor was issued by the Fourth Criminal Settlement Chamber Transitory of the National Superior Court which sentenced him to 23 years in prison as a mediate perpetrator (with control of the act) for qualified homicide with the aggravating circumstance of treachery against Barreto, according to the Judiciary on his Twitter account.

Rivas was sentenced as the perpetrator of the crime against his ex-partner who, according to press investigations, was subjected to torture and an investigation by the Intelligence Service of the Army for allegedly leaking some plans of that military unit to the media.

Former President Alberto Fujimori remains in a clinic in Lima.

According to the newspaper La República, Barreto was being investigated by the Army for allegedly revealing a secret plan to attack journalist César Hildebrandt and was also accused by her superiors of having revealed confidential information about the construction of a tunnel that facilitated the rescue of the hostages of Tupac Amaru Revolutionary Movement (MRTA) in April 1997.

The court sentenced another defendant, Carlos Sánchez Noriega, to 15 years in prison and José Salinas to 8 years in prison as a secondary accomplice.

The collegiate, chaired by Judge Miluska Cano, concluded that the sentences imposed should be computed from the date on which the convicts are incarcerated, which in the case of Montesinos means since June 2001 and would end next year.

Montesinos has previously been convicted of other crimes against humanity attributed to the Colina group, such as the Barrios Altos massacre and the disappearance of three people in the basements of the National Intelligence Service, cases in which he received sentences of 25 years in prison.

EFE