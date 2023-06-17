The company’s CEO says he is willing to sign a direct agreement with Claro, TIM and Vivo for the sale of its mobile assets

The CEO of Oi, Rodrigo Abreu, said on Thursday (June 15, 2023) that the company may sign an agreement outside the arbitrariness of its judicial recovery with Claro, TIM and Vivo. The deal concerns the sale of its movable assets. The information is from the newspaper Economic value.

Negotiations with competitors revolve around a reduction of BRL 3.18 billion in the previously agreed amount for the purchase of these assets. The 3 companies defend the reduction because Oi failed to comply with contractual obligations.

“We do not rule out the possibility of a direct agreement with the companies, outside of arbitration, which may even bring more immediate liquidity to the company, if side-by-side conditions are reached that are considered, in quotes, satisfactory in a closing negotiation. to avoid having to wait for the end of the arbitration”said Abreu in a conference call for analysts and investors.

Oi is in its 2nd judicial reorganization. The process began in March 2023 and is being processed by the 7th Business Court of Rio de Janeiro. At the beginning of this process, the company’s debts totaled R$ 21.9 billion.

The day before Abreu’s statement, Oi reported a net loss of BRL 1.27 billion in the 1st quarter of 2023. The company postponed the disclosure of its results twice. Here’s the full of the report (4.5 MB).