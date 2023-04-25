Luis Chávez is one of the best soccer players in Liga MX. The Pachuca midfielder has had a year at a high level and has become a starter for the Mexican National Team. Thanks to his good performance, he has drawn the attention of European soccer teams, but also of the most powerful Mexican soccer teams.
According to the statements of Dennis Te Kloese, CEO of Feyenoord, the interest of the Eredivisie club in Chávez was real, but at the time the signing could not be finalized. However, the Dutch director affirmed that they have followed up on the element that emerged from the basic forces of Xolos de Tijuana and did not rule out his arrival in the summer.
Pachuca will have to evaluate the offers that come in for him in the coming months and decide what is best for the club and the footballer. According to the most recent reports, Monterrey is still interested in Chávez and will present a new offer.
Prior to the start of the Clausura 2023 tournament, the Rayados board sent an offer for the services of the Tri midfielder. Surprisingly, Chávez rejected the proposal seeking to fulfill his dream of playing on the Old Continent. In the end, Feyenoord’s offer came too late and his transfer could not be finalized.
According to some local media, Víctor Manuel Vucetich’s team is still interested in the services of Luis Chávez and they will send an offer again in the summer market. In January, Monterrey put close to seven million dollars on the table.
The Tuzos player has increased his market value in recent months, so Monterrey would have to increase its offer in order to compete.
