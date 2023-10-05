In Misano, among the emotions of the eighth edition of the Porsche Festival, the iconic event of Porsche Italia among many activities, events, guests and experiences on the track, the weekend of 8 October also includes the return to action of the Carrera Cup Italia in the most anticipated and prestigious setting of the season after a year of absence (the last time was in 2021 at the PEC Franciacorta).

The ideal stage, the anticipation, the news and the themes of the eve already ensure a fifth and penultimate round of fire for the Italian single-brand brand. Despite the cool weather on Saturday evening, the first night of the year will also be staged. Going in order, the Porsche Festival is a stage that begins with a now mature look towards the charts.

On the shores of the Adriatic the chase for titles becomes decisive and awaits 35 drivers of 8 different nationalities at the wheel of their respective Porsche 911 GT3 Cups. Among these there will be the official one of the Q8 Hi Perform Team entrusted to Jorge Lorenzothe Spanish three-time MotoGP champion looking for a prestigious result on a circuit that in the past has seen him triumph several times on two wheels and which will also find him in the paddock as testimonial for the main partner of the championship.

But at the Misano World Circuit the challenge is first and foremost launched by all those chasing current leader Larry Ten Voordewho up front is definitely the man to beat, the sharp needle of this season finale.

The Dutch ace of Enrico Fulgenzi Racing – Centro Porsche Udine achieved a one-two at the start on the Romagna circuit in May, he then repeated it in Monza in the last round and, unbeaten, is now awaiting the tempting opportunity to close the score, which for him involves the first time in a sprint race at night, to guarantee further suspense and therefore further pitfalls.

The appointment is for race 1 Saturday evening with floodlights and lights turned on at the unusual time of 8.20pm with live TV broadcast on Sky Sport channel 257. Race 2 instead it kicks off on Sunday at 3.20pm live on Sky Sport Arena and free-to-air on Cielo. Over the distance of 30 minutes + 1 lap, both will also be available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it, as well as the qualificationswhich, another novelty, for the first time they will be broadcast via the web (Saturday from 12.15pm).

The pursuers

Ten Voorde’s closest pursuer in the standings is Gianmarco Quaresmini (Dinamic Motorsport – Porsche Center Brescia). The reigning champion is only 2 points behind, in turn followed by a fierce quartet of challengers also chasing the top.

Among these the 2021 champion Alberto Look for it (BeDriver – Centro Porsche Piacenza) and the 2015 champion Riccardo Augustinesalready on the Romagna podium in May with Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso, in addition to the experts Diego Bertonelliwho was also twice second at Misano at the beginning of the season with the 911 GT3 Cup of Bonaldi Motorsport – Centro Porsche Bergamo, and Matteo Malucelli (Team Malucelli – Porsche Center Pesaro).

Both able to close the gap to the leaders, they chase the two young champions of Dinamic Motorsport and the Giorgio Scholarship Program Beloved (Centro Porsche Verona), born in Rimini in 1999, expected in Misano at the home round, and Aldo Celebrant (Centro Porsche Bologna), while Simone will be looking for revenge after the difficult weekend in Monza Iaquintathe 2019 and 2020 champion always alongside Ghinzani Arco Motorsport – Centri Porsche Milano.

Benedetto instead wants to confirm himself at the top Strignano with the second 911 GT3 Cup of Villorba Corse – Centro Porsche Treviso. Among the protagonists, the young trio lined up by Ombra Racing formed by Leonardo is therefore expected Caglionifrom the South African Keegan Masters (after Monza at the second consecutive return to the Italian single-brand championship), both with the Centro Porsche Padova, and by the rookie from Brescia Pietro Armanni (Porsche Center Turin).

Among the rookies of the season, the other talents of the Scholarship Program are also back in action: the American Alexandre Papadopulos (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina) to the youngest of the lot, the Sicilian born in 2006 Giuseppe Guirreri (Raptor Engineering – Centro Porsche Catani, up to the twins born in 2001 Artem (Centro Porsche Trento) and Zakhar Slutskii (Porsche Center Bolzano).

Among the new entries, the Israeli driver Ariel has chosen the Porsche Festival round Levi for the first time in the Carrera Cup Italia with TDE – Centro Porsche Bari after his time in the German single-make series, while Francesco, born in 2004, from Pesaro, who was born in 2004, lines up with Dinamic Motorsport – Centro Porsche Parma on his absolute debut in the 911 GT3 Cup. Braschicoming from the single-seaters.

Finally, among the most experienced Pro drivers ready to attempt the assault on the top of the rankings are Andrea Fountainstarting with Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese, and Enrico Fulgenzi (Centro Porsche Udine), with his team also engaged together with Ten Voorde in the chase for the Team title.

Michelin Cup from… title!

The Porsche Festival stage could prove decisive for the fate of the Michelin Cup, which will see 13 gentleman drivers in action, starting with the current leader Alberto De Amicisthat in Misano the possibility of mathematically winning the title with one round to spare is at stake.

The expert driver of Ebimotors – Centro Porsche Varese leads the ranking with almost full points thanks to the 7 successes achieved so far this season, followed at a distance by Alex De Giacomi (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina) and Francesco Maria Phoenicians (AB Racing – Centri Porsche Roma), battling each other for the final podium together with Paolo Gnemmi (Ebimotors) and Gianluca Giorgi (BeDriver – Porsche Center Piacenza).

Among the outsiders, the standard bearers of Team Malucelli Max are on the rise Montagnese (Centro Porsche Modena) and Marco Galaxies (Centro Porsche Mantova), both already on the podium in the race, an objective also pursued by the Chinese Huilin Han (AB Racing – Centri Porsche Roma), by Johannes Zelger (Tsunami RT – Centro Porsche Latina), by Massimo Navatta (Raptor Engineering – Porsche Center Catania) and by Livio Selva (Centri Porsche Milano), who in Ghinzani Arco Motorsport will be joined by the new entry in the Ilario category Introna (Centro Porsche Firenze), driver from Puglia making his debut in the Carrera Cup Italia.

Upon his return, however, a pilot and historic enthusiast of the brand like Paolo is in the ranks of Ebimotors Venerous Little Fishes.

The complete program.

The preview of the most awaited weekend of the Carrera Cup Italia will be the two hours of official testing available to teams and drivers scheduled for Friday 6 October from 3.00 pm to 5.00 pm. Also on Friday, from 7.00pm to 8.00pm green light for the traditional free practice session, for the occasion at night.

The qualifying rounds which decide the starting grid for both races will be held in a single round on Saturday from 12.15pm to 12.55pm, while race 1 takes place in the evening at 8.20pm with the floodlights and lights on and with live TV on Sky Sport channel 257.

The final act of the competitive weekend is race 2, starting on Sunday at 3.20pm with live coverage both on Sky Sport Arena (Sky 204) and free-to-air on Cielo (digital terrestrial channel 26). Qualifying and both races are also available in live streaming in HD on the official website www.carreracupitalia.it.

The rankings

Absolute: 1. Ten Voorde 108 points; 2. Quaresmini 106; 3. Cerqui 95; 4. Bertonelli 94; 5. Agostini 92; 6. Malucelli 87; 7. Beloved 74; 8. Festante 69; 9. Iaquinta 65; 10. Strignano 64.

Michelin Cup: 1. De Amicis 117 points; 2. De Giacomi 87; 3. Phoenicians 63; 4. Gnemmi 47; 5. Giorgi 41.

Team: 1. Dinamic Motorsport 213 points; 2. Villorba Corse 162; 3. EF Racing 130; 4. Shadow Racing 102; 5. Bonaldi Motorsport 99.

Those registered for the Misano – Porsche Festival