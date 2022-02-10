ASK FOR SUPPORT!

A Rayados fan sold his car to go to the Club World Cup and after the failure of the club, now he is looking for the board to help him with the expenses he had in Abu Dhabi; therefore, his aunt made a request in https://t.co/hniVxMv78H to collect signatures pic.twitter.com/eFuXZnlpu9

— Fanbolero (@fanbolero) February 10, 2022