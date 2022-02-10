Through Facebook, the problem that was raised by a fan of Rayados de Monterrey, called Mario Salazar and it is that apparently, this person decided to sell his car that cost him four years to finish paying in order to make the trip to Abu Dhabi and support the Monterrey team in the Club World Cup.
However, after the unfortunate failure, her aunt Mayra Salazar requested the support of the albiazul board to help cover some of the expenses suffered by his nephew and it was through change.com where he requested the petition that already exceeds one hundred signatures.
“Hello, good afternoon, I am looking for your support since my nephew sold his car, he just paid for it in December and sold it to go see his Rayados. Now on his return he will not be able to move, obviously it is ruled out public transport due to Covid, me and his mother are very concerned and we want to contact the Rayados Board so that it can help him keep another little piece of furniture to move around in,” was what he posted in a Facebook group.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
So far there has been no response from the Gang’s board or any position on this issue and it is that regardless of whichever way it has been, it is very difficult for them to assume financial responsibilities of fans.
the box of Javier Aguirre He returns to Mexico after having won fifth place in the contest and returns to activity in the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, after two dates in which he was on hiatus due to his activity in the United Arab Emirates.
#Monterrey #fan #asks #club #Club #World #Cup
Leave a Reply