Monterosso – Serious injury this afternoon in Monterosso al Mare. A 27-year-old American tourist he dived from the rocks and, after a 3-metre flight, hit his head violently. Friends seeing him lifeless sounded the alarm. After retrieving the boy, he filed a noticeable head woundthey called 118.

The soldiers of the White Cross of Monterosso and the staff of the 118 of Brugnato intervened. In view of the severity of the trauma and the suspected spinal injury, the intervention of theGrifo helicopter of Albenga who transported the young man in red code to San Martino in Genoa.