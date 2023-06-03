Yahaira Plasencia sounds strong not only in Peru, but also in other Spanish-speaking countries. In this sense, the self-styled ‘Patroness’ has been contacted by the organization of the heat awards to be the presenter of one of the categories. Through your account instagramsaid award announced the return of our compatriot, since in 2022 she was also in charge of awarding the prize to one of the many winners.

“The ‘Patrona’ @yahairaplasencia will stomp onto the Heat stage with all her enthusiasm and energy, ready to tell you who wins a Heat Globe”, wrote the organization’s account on its social networks. While the ‘Queen of the totó’ was excited to be chosen and wrote a “Up, Peru”. However, it is unknown if she will sing any songs during the award ceremony.

Yahaira Plasencia will be present at the Heat Awards gala. Photo: Instagram

#Yahaira #Plasencia #host #Heat #Awards #consecutive #year

Yahaira Plasencia sounds strong not only in Peru, but also in other Spanish-speaking countries. In this sense, the self-styled ‘Patroness’ has been contacted by the organization of the heat awards to be the presenter of one of the categories. Through your account instagramsaid award announced the return of our compatriot, since in 2022 she was also in charge of awarding the prize to one of the many winners.

“The ‘Patrona’ @yahairaplasencia will stomp onto the Heat stage with all her enthusiasm and energy, ready to tell you who wins a Heat Globe”, wrote the organization’s account on its social networks. While the ‘Queen of the totó’ was excited to be chosen and wrote a “Up, Peru”. However, it is unknown if she will sing any songs during the award ceremony.

Yahaira Plasencia will be present at the Heat Awards gala. Photo: Instagram

#Yahaira #Plasencia #host #Heat #Awards #consecutive #year

Yahaira Plasencia sounds strong not only in Peru, but also in other Spanish-speaking countries. In this sense, the self-styled ‘Patroness’ has been contacted by the organization of the heat awards to be the presenter of one of the categories. Through your account instagramsaid award announced the return of our compatriot, since in 2022 she was also in charge of awarding the prize to one of the many winners.

“The ‘Patrona’ @yahairaplasencia will stomp onto the Heat stage with all her enthusiasm and energy, ready to tell you who wins a Heat Globe”, wrote the organization’s account on its social networks. While the ‘Queen of the totó’ was excited to be chosen and wrote a “Up, Peru”. However, it is unknown if she will sing any songs during the award ceremony.

Yahaira Plasencia will be present at the Heat Awards gala. Photo: Instagram

#Yahaira #Plasencia #host #Heat #Awards #consecutive #year

Yahaira Plasencia sounds strong not only in Peru, but also in other Spanish-speaking countries. In this sense, the self-styled ‘Patroness’ has been contacted by the organization of the heat awards to be the presenter of one of the categories. Through your account instagramsaid award announced the return of our compatriot, since in 2022 she was also in charge of awarding the prize to one of the many winners.

“The ‘Patrona’ @yahairaplasencia will stomp onto the Heat stage with all her enthusiasm and energy, ready to tell you who wins a Heat Globe”, wrote the organization’s account on its social networks. While the ‘Queen of the totó’ was excited to be chosen and wrote a “Up, Peru”. However, it is unknown if she will sing any songs during the award ceremony.

Yahaira Plasencia will be present at the Heat Awards gala. Photo: Instagram

#Yahaira #Plasencia #host #Heat #Awards #consecutive #year