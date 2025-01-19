The first vice president of the Government and Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, has congratulated Marc Murtra for his appointment as the new president of Telefónica. “It was time to renew,” Montero said about the replacement of Alvarez-Pallete. “The majority shareholders have decided to put Murtra in charge,” he indicated, and highlighted that the new president is backed by his work at Indra where he has managed to “revalue the stock.”

María Jesús Montero has assessed that Spain aspires to have a technological company with the capacity to compete internationally and previously the Government made the decision to reinforce Telefónica with more participation. “It is something that has also been done in France, Germany or Italy, countries where they also participate in their technologies, since they are increasingly responsible for the security of the country in Defense and Cybersecurityand Telefónica also has to play that role,” he indicated. So “it was time to renew.” “This change is important to continue moving forward and have dynamism,” he insisted.

Now Indra

Montero has indicated that as part of the equation, the vacancy left by Murtra at Indra must be filled, with a meeting scheduled for this afternoon of the Board of Directors and with another prior meeting of the appointment appointment committee. “The names that are being considered are from rrenowned industrial and leadership prestige such as Escribano“, he indicated from the “respect” for the company’s procedures and times.

The vice president He also congratulated Álvarez-Pallete for her work at a press conference held in Seville on the occasion of her election as general secretary of the PSOE of Andalusia.