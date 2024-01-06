The traditional Auto de Reyes de Aledo and its current satirical 'Bombas', in which this year topics such as the Rubiales kiss and the Government pact between PP and Vox have been included, brought together hundreds of neighbors and visitors in the municipality . As tradition dictates, before starting the Car of Kings, at eight in the cold morning the members of the Aledo Crew cooked and tasted some succulent flour crumbs with crumbles, a hearty breakfast to gain strength and overcome the intense day. The group marched in search of the Angel, a figure that this year represents the girl Zoe Tudela. The Auto began with the performance of the first song and act, 'come mortals, come'.

To the sound of three rockets launched into the air, the Kings of the East marched through the steep streets of Aledo in search of the baby Jesus. On their way they met a Roman centurion who invited them to march to King Herod's palace. Surrounded by dozens of neighbors and visitors, they maintained dialogue about the location of the newborn child, the expected Messiah.

After the interpretation of the dialogues of this tradition dating back to 1788, King Herod came to life in the neighbor José Moreno, who once stripped of his royal attire, proceeded to launch and narrate the traditional 'Bombas'. This is a series of satirical and humorous verses that review the most notable events of 2023, and which this year have been written by the troubadour and mayor of Aledo, Javier Andreo.

The war in Ukraine and the Gaza front, the coming of age of Infanta Leonor, the different electoral events of the year and the Amnesty Law were the first 'real explosions', which were launched from the balcony of the old City Hall building.

There was no shortage of the regional pact between the Popular Party and Vox in the Region of Murcia: “I would say that there is little news in Murcia, in our Region López Miras continues with the support of Vox.” In national political terms, the amnesty came to light: “In politics it is already known, you can change your mind, the amnesty now fits in our Constitution.”

Luis Rubiales' non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso at the Women's Soccer World Cup was another piece of news that broke out on the freezing mountain morning: “What happened with Rubiales was painful, it was national news, more news than the World Cup,” Moreno commented.

Already at the local level, the electoral victory in the municipal elections of the independent group Aledo Avanza, chaired by Andreo himself, as well as the long-awaited opening of new hospitality establishments, with the cultural movements, was most applauded. The 'Bombas' recalled the controversial suspension of the Totana Rally: «The issue was thorny, the 'rally' thing was a pain, El Santero, what a disappointment! “That felt worse to him than not charging for his products,” alluding to David Cánovas, one of the organizers of the suspended test.

Among the neighbors who performed the different interpretations, Antonio José Nortes and Juan Diego Ros stood out, representing the centurions. Their Majesties were played by Jaime Martínez, Juan Alberto and Víctor Cánovas.