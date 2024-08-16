We therefore have various combinations of shots that shoot one or more arrows at a time with the ability to charge the shot to increase the damage inflicted. Even in Monster Hunter Wilds the weapon maintains its great mobility with quick dodges and a new absolute evasion move, useful for escaping the most dangerous attacks of the monsters.

The continue trailer Of Monster Hunter Wilds dedicated to the 14 types of weapons that will be present in the game. This time it’s the turn of the Arch who clearly specializes in taking down monsters from a distance.

Old and new mechanics

As we can guess from the video, the coating mechanic that applies various effects to arrows will also return, but this time with a new interface that makes it easier to keep track of remaining uses, and the critical distance, which affects damage based on the distance between the hunter and the target.

There is no shortage of new moves. For example, it is possible place a tracker on the monsterthanks to which the arrows will automatically reach the target even when aiming elsewhere, which will then explode dealing additional damage.

Monster Hunter Wilds will be available in physical and digital stores on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S later this year. 2025. We will have more information about the game soon at Gamescom from August 21st to 25th, where the game will also be present with a demo for the public. Previously, other weapon trailers were presented: