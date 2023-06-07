CAPCOM has released many news and details for the latest free updates of MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK. During the last digital event dedicated to the game, the software house announced that Title Update 6 will be available on Nintendo Switch and PC starting tomorrow, June 8. This free update will introduce the latest giant monster for the expansion: the Primordial Malzeno.

The software house has revealed that it will also release new paid add-onsincluding Armor Styles dedicated to the protagonists of the game, and New Event Quests. But that’s not all. Starting next August 24th a massive update for the edition will be available PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One of the game that will include within it all content from Title Update 4, Title Update 5 and Title Update 6.

We leave you now with the trailer dedicated to the latest update of MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAKwishing you a good vision as always!

Source: CAPCOM