The musical group monsta x has made important contributions to the rise in global popularity of contemporary South Korean culture, known as “Hallyu” or the “Korean Wave”. This sensational group of “monsters” from the kpop, has in its lineup young artists who have served as singers, rappers, songwriters, music producers, models and more. Their real names are: They are Hyun Woo, Lee Minhyuk, Yoo Ki Hyun, Chae Hyung Won, Lee Joo Heon, and Im Chang Kyun.

In the K-Pop scene they are artistically known as Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and IMwho have worked hard to position MONSTA X as one of the best “Korean Wave” bands.

We recommend you read:

All people who claim to be MONBEBE (fandom name), you should know not only data about MONSTA X’s debut, about their albums, songs, MVs, but also more personal information about the idols, such as their date of birth, their hobbies, what they studied, even up to how do you say the name of the members in korean. If you don’t know, we tell you below.

Son Hyun Woo (Son Jion U)

Lee Minhyuk (i miniok)

Yoo Ki Hyun (iu gijion)

Chae Hyung Won (che jionuon)

Lee Joo Heon (i chujon)

Im Chang Kyun (im changiun)

Regarding the name of monsta x, is pronounced as follows: monstaeks. about its meaning, “Mon” comes from “My” in French, “Sta” from “star” in English and the “X” refers to the variable that exists. All together says: “my existing star”.

We recommend you read:

How was MONSTA X formed? The members of the band They were “trainees” of the South Korean record company Starship Entertainment. Subsequently, participated in the reality show “NO.Mercy”from the music television channel Mnet, in which, after several artistic tests, the members who would debut as members of the group were chosen.

MONSTA X debuted in May 2015 with the release of the EP “Trespass”which in addition to the song with the same name, included the songs “One love” and “Blue moon” (produced by Joohoney), “Interstellar” (performed by Hyungwon, Joohoney and the maknae IM, originally released as part of the program ” NO.Mercy”), “No exit”, “Honestly” and “Steal your heart”.