It will be the 1st meeting since the elections; in the election, the group’s congressmen, for the most part, supported Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

The 1st meeting of the FPA (Frente Parlamentar da Agropecuária) after the elections looks to the future. In the campaign, they joined Jair Bolsonaro (PL). But now the switch has turned. They don’t want a fight with elected president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Focus on business expansion.

Among the confirmed guests is a former minister of Lula, engineer Roberto Rodrigues. Bolsonaro was on the initial schedule, but he should not go. The Planalto Palace canceled the trip. He did not explain the reasons.

The goal of the event’s main organizers is to move forward to take advantage of the opportunities they say the world has due to the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis.

Tânia Zanella, superintendent of the OCB (Organization of Brazilian Cooperatives), said there was dissatisfaction with the result of the election among cooperative members, but that it is time to focus on the objectives of the sector.

🇧🇷We want to have a link of balance and rationality. Maybe there is resistance, but the agro is very structured and mature“, he stated.

Other representatives of the group, such as former front president Alceu Moreira (MDB-RS) defend that the influence of the FPA in the government is maintained due to its knowledge of the sector.

China and USA

Engineer and professor Roberto Rodrigues, who was Minister of Agriculture in Lula’s 1st government, will make a presentation to the sector’s deputies and will preach that Brazil does not take sides in disputes between the US and China. His presentation will be one of the first of the event. He said to Power360 who won’t talk about politics.

🇧🇷The 3 great challenges of humanity are food security, energy and climate change. Our agro has the competence to lead this process. You have to have strategy, not sides. Take advantage of the geopolitical position of being the West and partnering with China. It’s the stepping stone to serving the whole world“, said Rodriguez.