Thailand has confirmed its first case – and the first known in Asia – of infection with a new strain of the Mpox virus (clade 1b). The patient is a 66-year-old European who traveled to Africa, arrived in Bangkok on August 14 and in the following days developed symptoms that led to suspicion of infection. This was communicated by the country’s health ministry in a note from the Department of Disease Control. The facility reported the results of the tests that confirmed the finding of clade 1b. The health authorities, it was explained, have identified 43 close contacts of the patient and from the follow-up started at the moment none of them have tested ill. The contacts will be monitored until 21 days have passed since the discovery of the case.

The results, the statement reads, will have to be reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), following the international health regulations. The Department of Disease Control has also ordered measures to prevent the spread of the infection. Travelers to Thailand from 42 countries considered at risk will have to register in advance and undergo screening upon arrival at the airport. And facilities are also being prepared for any quarantine needs.