The board of directors of the Cruz Azul Football Club impressed its fans with the investment in signings in this summer market, they reinforced themselves with very good elements that ended up complementing a base of players that took them to the final of the previous tournament.
With Jorge Sanchez, Amaury Garcia, Jorge Sanchez, Andres Montano, Luis Romo and Giorgios Giakoumakisthe sky blue illusion was at its peak, even more so with its great start to the tournament in the first four dates that kept them as leaders, however, the excitement has gone down in recent weeks, after the bad result in the Leagues Cup 2024 and the unexpected losses of Carlos Salcedo, Rodrigo Huescas and Rafael Guerrero, which has severely weakened the central defence.
The club’s intentions seem to close ranks with the current squad, but that does not satisfy its fans and they are asking for the signing of another defender to cover these losses, since they have been using Erik Lira and Luis Romo as centre-backs, instead of their usual midfield position.
On the other hand, it must be remembered that the team no longer has available spots for untrained players in Mexico, so if it decides to go for a reinforcement for the center, it will have to be Mexican.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Having said that, there is no certainty that the team will go for another reinforcement in the lower zone, although it must be remembered that a few weeks ago the possible arrival of Jesus Orozco Chiquete of the Sacred Flock, but after his injury and the club’s refusal to sell him, he no longer prospered.
#Cruz #Azuls #ideal #lineup #close #latest #transfer #rumors #Apertura
Leave a Reply