“It is a mistake to consider monkeypox a sexually transmitted disease. We consider this kind of pathology when the infection occurs mainly through the sexual route and this is not the case of monkeypox which is transmitted by close contacts between people or by by air with the droplets of saliva. obvious that any pathology that is transmitted with close contact sees in sexual intercourse a possibility that increases the infection, but we must be careful, otherwise we should consider chickenpox or measles or even Covid as sexually transmitted diseases. “To speak to Adnkronos Health is Massimo Andreonihead of infectious disease at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

“The recent outbreak, which started from a party in the Canaries where there were males having sex with other males – he specifies – should not be the pretext to point to an entire community, otherwise there is the risk of creating a stigma as in the past with HIV“.

“We are seeing an increase in people going to the doctor’s office or emergency room suspecting they have monkeypox. There are currently no new cases, but this is an expected phenomenon when it comes to emergency diseases, and people do get suggestion. “continues Andreoni.

“But I would say that the opposite effect is more dangerous, namely that those who have a suspicion do not speak to their doctor and do not ask for information because they fear being pointed out and isolated. We have already seen this with HIV when it was associated with drug addiction or the homosexual community “, concludes Andreoni.