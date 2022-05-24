The young man decided to go home. University commitments can no longer be postponed.

The 2022 edition ofIsland of the Famous she arrived at a crossroads last night. Yesterday the final was to be held and instead the castaways were forced to decide whether or not to continue the adventure as the program was extended until the end of June.

One by one the castaways were called to express their intention: to leave or continue in the game. Among the competitors who have decided to go home there is also Alessandro Iannonison of Carmen Di Pietro and Giuseppe Iannoni. And the reason is very noble.

The young boy is attending university and faced with the choice of staying or not, he has chosen to return home to resume his studies.

“I have to take my exams at the university, I can’t postpone it. The real motivation is this. It is true that I miss them all at home but that is no excuse, because here I have a piece of my family, the most important. But I have to study, I have to go to university. I have kept my promise, I have grown and matured, but I can’t put off anything anymore. I can no longer stay here ” – Alessandro announced in tears.

Source: web

Ilary Blasi tried to persuade the young man to stay “Do you really have to go to university? Can’t you postpone the exams? “but he was adamant: “I don’t go to a normal university, it’s a degree course entirely in English. I am firm in this decision, I am thinking about this only 24 hours a day “.

Isola dei Famosi, mother Carmen shared the choice

The decision to leave was also shared by mom Carmen: “The University is really important, it’s a shame that he is going away but I understand him completely and he has my support”.

Even in the studio either Nicola Savino that Vladimir Luxuria they really appreciated Alessandro’s gesture of putting the studio first.

“One who chooses the studio between studying and a reality show, I can only appreciate it very much” – said Nicola.