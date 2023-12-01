In this edition, we delve into the fascinating history of Monique Pardo, a luminary of Peruvian entertainment. We reveal the surprising truth behind her stage name and unravel the mysteries of her extraordinary career and personal life. Join us on this journey through the life of one of the most emblematic figures of entertainment in Peru.

What is Monique Pardo’s real name?

Let’s start with something curious: what is Monique Pardo’s real name? Well, this famous artist is actually called María Silvia Rodríguez Gayoso. But Why did Monique decide to use a stage name? The answer takes us to its history, full of lights and shadows.

Monique Pardo was one of the most recognized vedettes in Peru. Photo: diffusion

Why doesn’t Monique Pardo want to say her name in public?

The real name of Monique Pardo It’s something he rarely mentions in public. This is due to a traumatic event in 1989: she was kidnapped and suffered abuse, which marked her deeply. Since then, she prefers to keep her real name away from the spotlight, as a form of protection.

How old is Monique Pardo?

Monique Pardo He is currently 77 years old. Throughout these years, the former star has shown her talent on television, music and film, leaving a mark on the hearts of many Peruvians.

What is the current status of Monique Pardo?

The life of Monique Pardo it has not been easy. Despite her success, she has faced challenges, including a difficult period of depression after an accident on a dance show. In a recent interview for the program ‘Everything is filtered’, from Panamericana TV, Monique Pardo showed her house from the inside, after hesitating at first. What was seen in the report was the precarious situation in which the artist lives, with clothes and objects piled up, and with the roof and kitchen in poor condition. This caused concern among viewers who followed the report.

“I know that the intention is not to make fun of me. There is nothing dirty in my house, but it is messy and neglected. I am not ashamed or afraid to hide anything. It is all part of my life, of a clean-hearted woman” , were the words of the exvedette.

