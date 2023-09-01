













Doraemon gets macabre with the help of Junji Ito









It seems that Junji Ito did not limit himself to his own work, this time he had a collaboration with the creator of Doraemonwhich resulted A very spooky new perspective with commentary from the horror mangaka in the cute futuristic installment of the blue kitty.

The new manga is a collection of fifteen storiesis published by Tentōmushi Comics and is titled Zokuzoku Bururu Horror-Hen (Shivering Horror Edition). The edition was released on August 28, 2023.

This new manga of Doraemon It is the seventh installment in the series. Totteoki Doraemon. This one is made up of stories about gadgets that did not have the expected result and now could be some kind of evil cyborgs (?).

The new version of Doraemon it was released in standard and special editions. The specials include a glow-in-the-dark poster illustrating a spooky Doraemon.

Junji Ito is one of the best known horror mangakas. In early 2023, in January, an anime adaptation of his manga was released via Netflix. It is title Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre and is currently available on the platform.

We are ready for fall and the Halloween season!

About Doraemon

Fujiko F. Fujio’s manga. debuted in January 1970 in the Shotokan magazines (Yoiko, Yōchien, Shōgaku Ichinensei, Shōgaku Ninensei, Shōgaku Sannensei and Shōgaku Yonensei) that specialize in children’s audiences.

Each installment adapted the manga chapter for their respective readers of different ages and schools.

Currently the manga has around 1350 printed stories, of which a selection by the author himself is compiled in 45 volumes.

The first anime installment came in 1973 by Nippon TV Dōga and had 26 chapters. A new installment came in 2005, it was in the hands of Shin-Ei Animation and got 565 episodes plus 71 specials.

